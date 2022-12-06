Streaking Lions still a playoff long shot

Lions running back D'Andre Swift looks for a running lane. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The suddenly competitive Lions delivered a beatdown Sunday, topping the Jaguars 40-14.

Our thoughts on the performance:

Humming along: Detroit's offense is getting healthy and it shows. The chemistry between QB Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is special.

Goff-full no more: Goff (340 yards passing, 2 TDs) is back in a groove after some midseason turnover-plagued performances.

No. 1 vs. No. 2: Detroit's rookie stud, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, shared the field with the one player drafted ahead of him — the Jags' Travon Walker.

Hutchinson notched a half-sack, giving him six to Walker's 2.5 this season.

Sick sack: Rookie linebacker James Houston — a sixth-round pick! — skipped in the air before dipping down for a smooth-looking sack, his third in the last two games.

Grim postseason outlook: Despite winning four of its last five and worsening its future draft position, Detroit (5-7) remains a long shot to make the playoffs.