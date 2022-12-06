1 hour ago - Sports

Streaking Lions still a playoff long shot

Joe Guillen
Lions running back D'Andre Swift looks for a running lane.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift looks for a running lane. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The suddenly competitive Lions delivered a beatdown Sunday, topping the Jaguars 40-14.

  • Our thoughts on the performance:

Humming along: Detroit's offense is getting healthy and it shows. The chemistry between QB Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is special.

Goff-full no more: Goff (340 yards passing, 2 TDs) is back in a groove after some midseason turnover-plagued performances.

No. 1 vs. No. 2: Detroit's rookie stud, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, shared the field with the one player drafted ahead of him — the Jags' Travon Walker.

  • Hutchinson notched a half-sack, giving him six to Walker's 2.5 this season.

Sick sack: Rookie linebacker James Houston — a sixth-round pick! — skipped in the air before dipping down for a smooth-looking sack, his third in the last two games.

Grim postseason outlook: Despite winning four of its last five and worsening its future draft position, Detroit (5-7) remains a long shot to make the playoffs.

  • The Giants-Commanders 20-20 tie means the Lions will have to win all their remaining games, Free Press reporter Dave Birkett projects.
  • No matter — thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, the Lions have the Rams' 2023 first round pick, now projected to be in the top five.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more