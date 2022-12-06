Plans for riverfront concrete company criticized by residents

A key piece of riverfront property sandwiched between two premier parks could become a concrete company's long-term home.

Why it matters: A Hercules Concrete facility between Riverside and Centennial parks — the latter opens in 2024 — would interfere with a long-term plan to beautify the riverfront and connect it to other parts of the city, residents warn.

What they're saying: "This specific stretch of Detroit Riverfront property is an inappropriate location for such an intense, abrasive, dusty and toxic operation," reads a letter to the city from Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and dozens of residents.

Context: Hercules is owned by the Moroun family, which also owns the Ambassador Bridge and other properties in the area.

A Hercules spokesperson tells Axios the company is willing to move its operations west — potentially to the 34-acre former Detroit Marine Terminal site.

But the first step in moving would be getting a pending land swap near the Ambassador approved, which the City Council has been reluctant to take up.

What's next: Hercules says it is in talks with the city and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to find a solution.