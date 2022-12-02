Where metro Detroit home prices are rising

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Home prices in some neighborhoods jumped by as much as 12% in recent months while other areas are seeing much slower growth.

Why it matters: Zillow data analyzing home prices between July and October shows metro Detroit's housing market is starting to cool after prices soared in a red-hot seller's market last year.

Zoom in: Prices are rising the most around southwest Detroit.

The 48209 ZIP code saw a 12.3% increase, from an average of $77,093 to $86,549.

Corktown prices in 48216 increased 8.1%, from $174,310 to $188,495.

Meanwhile, the steepest decline was around the east side's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. Prices dropped 4% in 48215, from $102,611 to $98,463.

Many parts of Oakland and Macomb counties also saw slight declines.

State of play: Mortgage-rate increases have contributed to the shifting landscape. After hitting a 21-year high about a month ago, the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% last week, the AP reports.

The average rate was 3.11% a year ago.

Between the lines: For the region as a whole, median sale prices are still up year over year. But the pace of growth "has definitely decelerated," Jeanette Schneider, president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan, tells Axios.

"That's the pattern we're going to see for the next several months."

Plus, the market is not as "frenzied as it was," meaning you're less likely to get into a crazy bidding war over a house.

The region didn't see its usual seasonal winter slow-down during the last couple years, Schneider says, but that's returning.

Of note: If you're home shopping, check out these tips to ensure mortgage lenders aren't unfairly using your credit history against you.