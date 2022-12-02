The passage of Prop 2 could bring more state records for voter turnout after 4.4 million voters set a new mark last month.

What happened: The proposal, approved by 60% of voters, adds protections like nine more days of early voting, a prepaid ballot postage and state-funded ballot tracking notification system, a permanent absentee voter list, among other provisions.

What they're saying: "I think we're seeing a trend in the state, where more and more Michiganders are turning out and participating," Nancy Wang, executive director of Voters Not Politicians, one of the groups that helped pass Prop 2 and Prop 3 in 2018, tells Axios.

Flashback: Prop 3 allowed for no-reason absentee voting, which led to higher turnout in college towns like Ann Arbor and East Lansing at the midterms. Students stood in line to register and vote for hours after their polls closed.

"I know people are going to be looking to make improvements to same-day; there are things that we can study about this election to further make voting easier," Wang says.

What we're watching: Republicans have generally criticized absentee voting. It's still unclear whether there's momentum among party leadership to encourage early voting following last month's statewide losses.