Our trend skepticism: TikTok butter boards

👋 Annalise here. Have you ever looked at a classic charcuterie board and thought: I wish this was all butter?

Welcome to butter boards, a viral TikTok recipe trend I've frowned at while scrolling for the last several weeks.

How it works: For an appetizer, butter is spread across a serving board. It's sprinkled with things like herbs, salt crystals and spices, then scooped up with slices of crusty bread.

My take: I love a good dip, but this feels like an unnecessary, oily mess that will leave guests touching my doorknobs with greasy butter hands.

Regardless, they're gaining popularity and some of them do look kind of nice.

Plus, for the dessert-inclined, there's the option of the peanut butter board.

For those aiming to defy gravity, my TikTok algorithm suggests the soup board.

Zoom in: We looked around Detroit and weren't able to find a restaurant capitalizing on the trend.

Thyme and Honey, a local catering and charcuterie business, made a "smoky butter board with Middle Eastern flavors," per the Free Press.

Tips: If you push past my personal reservations and make one of these, it's probably best to spring for good butter that's served at room temperature.

The more toppings the better — you need to justify the fact that you're oiling up a flat, porous surface instead of just dipping your knife in a stick of butter.

Go deeper: This savory trend may be boosting butter sales, Axios Twin Cities writes.

📬 If you see any butter boards on restaurant menus, or want to convince me they're a good idea, please email [email protected]