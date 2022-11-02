Restaurant safety plan gets shut down
Restaurant inspection results won't be publicly posted anytime soon.
Driving the news: City Council rejected a proposal to display color-coded results in Detroit restaurant windows by a 3-6 vote yesterday.
- Members Scott Benson, Angela Whitfield Calloway and Mary Waters voted yes.
Why it matters: The food safety debate intensified after the iconic Lafayette Coney Island was temporarily shut down in September for rodents.
- Proponents argued publicly posting food safety results would hold restaurants accountable and put patrons' health above profits.
The other side: Restaurant groups and others spoke out against the plan before the council voted.
- Opponents questioned the city health department's ability to quickly handle the workload and claimed the plan would not be applied equally to all businesses that serve food.
What they're saying: Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who initially supported the plan before voting against it, said restaurant owners are already burdened with an onerous permitting process.
- "I do not believe our restaurant owners, especially coming out of COVID, have what they need right now to succeed," she said.
What's next: Council President Mary Sheffield said the plan could be tweaked and brought back in the next year.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.