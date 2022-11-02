Restaurant safety plan gets shut down

Restaurant inspection results won't be publicly posted anytime soon.

Driving the news: City Council rejected a proposal to display color-coded results in Detroit restaurant windows by a 3-6 vote yesterday.

Members Scott Benson, Angela Whitfield Calloway and Mary Waters voted yes.

Why it matters: The food safety debate intensified after the iconic Lafayette Coney Island was temporarily shut down in September for rodents.

Proponents argued publicly posting food safety results would hold restaurants accountable and put patrons' health above profits.

The other side: Restaurant groups and others spoke out against the plan before the council voted.

Opponents questioned the city health department's ability to quickly handle the workload and claimed the plan would not be applied equally to all businesses that serve food.

What they're saying: Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who initially supported the plan before voting against it, said restaurant owners are already burdened with an onerous permitting process.

"I do not believe our restaurant owners, especially coming out of COVID, have what they need right now to succeed," she said.

What's next: Council President Mary Sheffield said the plan could be tweaked and brought back in the next year.