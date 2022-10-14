FOIA Friday: Financial disclosure limbo

The city still hasn't produced our requested financial disclosure records for Mayor Mike Duggan and other administration officials.

The wait continues despite recent assurances that the records would be made available within days.

Why it matters: Duggan is a vocal supporter of Prop 1, a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.

The city already has its own financial disclosure rules set by Duggan in a 2015 executive order.

Yes, but: Our public records request for the city's financial disclosure records went unanswered for more than three months — well beyond the legal 15-day window.

Last week, the city said it would provide the requested forms "in the next day or so."

What's next: The law department's review of the records is expected to be finished today, Duggan spokesperson John Roach tells Axios.