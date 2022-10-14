19 mins ago - News

FOIA Friday: Financial disclosure limbo

Joe Guillen
Illustration of the acronym FOIA with an eye that's looking around and blinking standing in for the O.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The city still hasn't produced our requested financial disclosure records for Mayor Mike Duggan and other administration officials.

  • The wait continues despite recent assurances that the records would be made available within days.

Why it matters: Duggan is a vocal supporter of Prop 1, a Nov. 8 ballot issue that would require state officials to disclose income sources and other financial information.

  • The city already has its own financial disclosure rules set by Duggan in a 2015 executive order.

Yes, but: Our public records request for the city's financial disclosure records went unanswered for more than three months — well beyond the legal 15-day window.

  • Last week, the city said it would provide the requested forms "in the next day or so."

What's next: The law department's review of the records is expected to be finished today, Duggan spokesperson John Roach tells Axios.

