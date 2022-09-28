Road that can charge EVs as they drive coming to Detroit
A road that charges electric vehicles without them needing to be plugged in is expected to open later this year.
How it works: Rubber-covered copper coils installed under a road's surface can charge electric vehicles as they drive.
Why it matters: The project, which officials hope will result in a national deployment of EV-charging roads, helps put Detroit at the forefront of EV infrastructure development.
- In-road charging networks could be designed so electric public transit or delivery vehicles can save money by reducing charging times.
- Such cost-saving potential could lead to faster EV adoption.
Driving the news: The state entered a five-year agreement last week with Electreon, a publicly traded Israeli company, to further develop and deploy electrified roads in Michigan and beyond.
Between the lines: The agreement builds on the Detroit pilot project — a 1-mile stretch of road in Corktown — that will help understand how best to use EV-charging roads.
- The exact location of the project isn't public yet. It will be integrated into the mobility campus under development at the Michigan Central train depot.
What they're saying: "This is what Detroit's been doing for centuries, from three-colored traffic lights to paved roads," Michigan chief mobility officer Trevor Pawl tells Axios. "Michigan — and specifically Detroit — has an obligation, not just an opportunity, to lead the world in what the roads of the future look like, what the cities of the future look like, really."
