The city park near the historic Michigan Central train depot is getting a facelift.

Driving the news: Work began yesterday on $6 million in upgrades at Roosevelt Park, which will be integrated into the 30-acre Ford mobility campus anchored by the train depot.

The big picture: The public park is part of a grand plan for Michigan Central Station after decades of abandonment.

The upgrades, which include a promenade to Michigan Avenue, event lawns and landscaping, are expected to be finished next spring. Once completed, the park will become a connector between Corktown and Mexicantown.

What they're saying: "This is going to be the image of the city, and it's the image our city deserves," Mayor Mike Duggan said at the groundbreaking.

Of note: Duggan declined to answer Axios' question about pending improvements at nearby Riverside Park, which might be contingent on City Council's approval of a land deal with the owners of the Ambassador Bridge.