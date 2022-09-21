Housing development connects Southwest with train depot

A $23 million mixed-income development with 78 apartments and retail space broke ground in Southwest Detroit yesterday.

Why it matters: Developer Clifford Brown's project, called The Brooke on Bagley, represents progress in the city's efforts to include local Black developers in significant building initiatives.

The site is in a prime location straddling two vibrant areas — Southwest and Corktown — and is touted as a connector between the two.

The big picture: The Brooke is near the historic Michigan Central train depot, which Ford is renovating as part of a 30-acre mobility campus expected to drive up surrounding housing prices.

What they're saying: "We have Detroit neighborhoods being tied to Detroit jobs with a Detroit developer in a very intentional way," Mayor Mike Duggan said at the groundbreaking.

By the numbers: Of the 78 apartments, 16 will be rent-restricted for those who make about $50,000 annually, Brown tells Axios.

What's next: The Brooke is expected to be completed in 2024.