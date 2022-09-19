Michigan's top craft breweries see resurgence

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Michigan's largest craft breweries mostly rebounded in 2021 after being crippled by the pandemic.

The state of beer: Williamston-based Old Nation Brewing — the state's fastest growing major craft brewery that produces at least 5,000 barrels — had an 18% increase in sales, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.

Another four of these 12 major craft breweries also grew more than 15%. The group as a whole averaged 10%.

They had a lot of room for improvement, though — the same companies had sales decline an average of 9% in 2020.

The big picture: The national craft beer industry grew 8% in 2021, and the overall beer market moved up 1%.

Michigan placed one brewery, Kalamazoo-based Bell's, among the nation's 50 largest.

By the numbers: Bellaire-based Short's Brewing Co., the state's third-largest brewer, was among those that reversed a pandemic decline. It had a 9% dip in sales in 2020 and a 12% gain last year.

Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven was among those that bucked the recovery trend, though, seeing a 16% increase in sales in 2020 and a 2% decrease last year.

In 2021, Michigan had 26 breweries, brewpubs and taprooms open and nine close.

Between the lines: The annual data — published in the New Brewer journal — is the most comprehensive breakdown of the state's craft beer industry.

Not all craft brewers are represented in the rankings because some do not submit data to the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Zoom in: "I don't think we're out of the woods yet," Scott Graham, executive director of the Michigan Brewers Guild, tells Axios.

Breweries are dealing with high costs of goods, supply chain interruptions and staffing shortages, he says.

What's next: The national association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, says 2022 is producing mixed results and growth projected near 4 to 5%.