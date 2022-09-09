Lions game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Fans are set to pack Ford Field Sunday after ranking last in the league in attendance last season.

Here's what you need to know to be ready for game day:

Details: Single-game tickets are available here, while information about Ford Field parking is available here.

Check out more ways to get to the stadium at 2000 Brush St.

Zoom in: Here are three key matchups for the 2022 season:

Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1

Sunday's season opener against dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts will be packed thanks to the boost from "Hard Knocks."

Details: 1pm on Fox.

Washington Commanders, Week 2

Jared Goff and Commanders QB Carson Wentz were the first and second pick of the 2016 draft but are both now trying to prove themselves on different teams.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1pm

Chicago Bears, Week 17

Detroit and Chicago ring in the New Year with the 185th matchup between the two historic franchises. The Lions have a record of 46-44-1 at home against the Bears.

Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm

Where to eat/drink

Buddy's Pizza

Located just three blocks from Ford Field, Buddy's Detroit-style pizza is a local staple.

Sweetwater Tavern

Come here for the best chicken wings in Detroit, according to Sam.