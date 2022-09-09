Lions game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Fans are set to pack Ford Field Sunday after ranking last in the league in attendance last season.
- Here's what you need to know to be ready for game day:
Details: Single-game tickets are available here, while information about Ford Field parking is available here.
- Check out more ways to get to the stadium at 2000 Brush St.
Zoom in: Here are three key matchups for the 2022 season:
Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1
Sunday's season opener against dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts will be packed thanks to the boost from "Hard Knocks."
- Details: 1pm on Fox.
Washington Commanders, Week 2
Jared Goff and Commanders QB Carson Wentz were the first and second pick of the 2016 draft but are both now trying to prove themselves on different teams.
- Details: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1pm
Chicago Bears, Week 17
Detroit and Chicago ring in the New Year with the 185th matchup between the two historic franchises. The Lions have a record of 46-44-1 at home against the Bears.
- Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1pm
Where to eat/drink
Located just three blocks from Ford Field, Buddy's Detroit-style pizza is a local staple.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm
- Address: 1565 Broadway St.
Come here for the best chicken wings in Detroit, according to Sam.
- Hours: Daily 11am-2am
- Address: 400 E. Congress St.
