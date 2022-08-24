👋 Sam here with a burning question — is Sweetwater Tavern still serving the tastiest chicken wings in Detroit?

Yes, and it's not even close.

The intrigue: Word on my street is that the restaurant's staple wings went down in quality since the pandemic, but I'm here to report that's not true.

I ate here once before I moved to Detroit last year and they taste just as I remember. You won't get chicken anywhere near this good at Buffalo Wild Wings or Wingstop.

State of play: I ordered the wings and rib tips dinner, which comes with a decent serving of rib tips smothered in barbecue sauce, plus five or six wings.

Sweetwater's signature wings have a crispy bite with a smokey flavor and just the right amount of spiciness.

The rib tips are also great, but not as distinctive as the wings — I slathered the wings and dipped my seasoned fries in the barbecue sauce pooling up in the corner of the plate.

If you go: You can find parking near the restaurant, but it's more likely you'll have to park across some blocks on the street.

It's open 11am-2am daily.

📬 Have you been to Sweetwater recently? Email [email protected] to let us know if agree or disagree.