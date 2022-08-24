CDC: Most Michigan children have had COVID-19

Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

More than eight in 10 Michigan children have likely already been infected with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control estimates.

Driving the news: The agency released its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey results last week.

Blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 85% of residents between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have had the illness at least once.

Zoom out: The Michigan estimate is above the national average of 79.7%.

Context: Americans younger than 5 years old weren't approved for vaccines until June.

The number of those kids getting vaccines nationwide peaked two weeks after they became eligible and has been decreasing since, the Kaiser Family Foundation found.

Just 1.3% of Detroiters in that age bracket have had at least one shot, compared with 4.7% of Michiganders, per state data.

Of note: Researchers need more age-specific data so they can better assess illness severity and long-term impact in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.