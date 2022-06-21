COVID vaccinations for young children available this week

COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5 are expected to be available this week for the first time at local health care providers.

Why it matters: The shots' availability is a big moment for parents who have anxiously been waiting to vaccinate their young children.

Driving the news: The CDC signed off on allowing Moderna and Pfizer shots for children as young as 6 months old Saturday.

The impact: The state health department preordered 27,500 Moderna vaccine doses and 38,100 for Pfizer.

The CDC was expected to begin shipping them yesterday, but it may take a few days for providers to train staff and set up appointments, according to the department.

State of play: Shortages are not expected in part because misinformation and vaccine hesitancy remain prevalent, Bishara Freij, chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, tells Axios.

Less than 30% of kids under 5 will get vaccinated nationally, Freij predicts.

"I hope I'm mistaken, but just judging from what exists on the ground, I'm seeing people are more hesitant with younger kids," he says.

Zoom in: The Detroit Health Department is waiting for a go-ahead from the state and a shipment of these vaccines — both of which it hopes will happen in the "next day or so," a spokesperson told Axios yesterday.

Yes, but: Specifics on Detroit's strategy for this new round have not yet been publicly released. The city has a low vaccination rate of 42.3%, compared with 60.8% statewide.

The rate for kids 5-11 years old, who became eligible in November, is 10.3%, compared with a statewide figure of 25%.

Context: Parents are less likely to be vaccinated than those without children, and if parents aren't vaccinated, they're unlikely to vaccinate their young kids, a recent University of Michigan survey of Detroiters found.

But parents are more likely to have been vaccinated recently than when the initial adult vaccines first became public in 2021 — a fact that the report says "suggests efforts to encourage parents to vaccinate may be gaining ground."

