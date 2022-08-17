Reproduced from Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

Republicans and Democrats used to hold similar views when it came to U.S. public schools. But perspectives have shifted a lot in recent years.

By the numbers: The share of Republicans with a lot of confidence in public schools dropped to 14% this year, from 42% in 1990, according to new survey data from Gallup.

Democratic confidence has stayed steady at around 40% in the same time period.

Zoom in: In Michigan, these dynamics have played out this year via a partisan fight over education funding. Ballot initiatives backed by the DeVos family would allow public funds to go toward private education. Public school advocates say the proposals amount to a voucher scheme.