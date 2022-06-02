Two high-profile ballot petitions miss deadline

Ballot committees for several proposals that would make sweeping changes to state law missed yesterday's deadline to file signatures to appear on ballots in November, but still could be adopted by Republican lawmakers.

Michiganders for Fair Lending, a proposal to cap predatory interest rates on payday loans, was the only petition group to file signatures yesterday.

Why it matters: Two high-profile proposals supported by state Republicans — Secure MI Vote and Let MI Kids Learn, an initiative backed by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — didn't file to the Bureau of Elections in order to continue collecting signatures.

Legislative petitions require 340,047 valid signatures to be adopted by the Michigan Legislature or placed on the ballot.

Driving the news: Let MI Kids Learn, a school scholarship fund Democrats are calling a voucher program, would change Michigan tax law to allow donors to claim state tax breaks on their contributions to newly created scholarships.

The petitioning group said it gathered the signatures required but will it continue collecting signatures to ensure they can hold up to a potential challenge.

Instead of the proposal showing up on the November ballot, the group is relying on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass the proposal, "which was going to happen anyway," group spokesperson Fred Wszolek tells Axios.

That route would take away veto powers from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who vetoed a number of bills last year that mirror provisions proposed by Let MI Kids Learn.

Separately, Secure MI Vote, which is being backed by the state Republican Party, aims to enact stricter ID requirements for Michigan elections.

What's next: While Let MI Kids Learn plans to submit signatures this fall, Secure MI Vote said it will submit signatures before the July 11 deadline for constitutional amendments.