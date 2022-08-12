FOIA Friday: How dangerous are e-scooters?

Despite restricting e-scooter access on summer weekend nights for rider safety, the city hasn't been able to back up claims doing so keeps residents safer.

Why it matters: Residents should know whether e-scooter riders are actually getting into accidents, especially because some feel safer riding scooters to get home at night rather than walking or taking public transit.

What they said: "Scooters are dangerous — people do get hurt on them," Rudy Harper, Detroit 2nd deputy police chief, told Axios in June.

But when asked to provide data that backs up these claims, the city has yet to do so.

What happened: We requested all documented electric scooter — Lime, Bird, Spin, Link — accidents involving the rider, pedestrians and/or vehicles on June 21.

The city responded on June 24 saying it would need until July 15 to produce the records due to the nature and the scope of our request.

Nearly a month later, we still haven't received a response from the city's FOIA department despite consistent follow-ups.

The latest: John Roach, Mayor Mike Duggan's spokesperson, tells Axios he believes it may have been determined that if the info exists in police reports, it's not organized in a way that is readily retreivable.