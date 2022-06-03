Weekend scooter curfew stalls rides downtown

Detroiters looking for a late night scooter ride downtown may now be out of luck.

Why it matters: A new weekend curfew restricts electric scooter access around downtown's central business district from Friday at 9pm to Saturday at 6am, then Saturday at 9pm to Sunday at 6am.

Curfew borders include I-75 to the north, John C. Lodge Freeway to the west, I-375 to the east and the riverfront to the south.

Driving the news: The shutdown, first reported by Outlier Media, is part of a comprehensive safety plan involving the city, DPD and scooter companies.

"Detroit's an economic hub and on the weekends get loads of traffic and pedestrian and vehicle traffic," Rudy Harper, Detroit 2nd deputy police chief, tells Axios.

"Scooters are dangerous — people do get hurt on them," says Harper.

Between the lines: DPD was unable to provide data related to the number of scooter accidents involving riders or other vehicles and pedestrians.

What they're saying: "Shared e-scooters are a critical, eco-friendly transportation alternative for many Detroit residents, including those who rely on the service to get around the Central Business District in the evening, essential workers, those who don't own a car and those who don't feel safe on public transit," Sam Cooper, manager of government partnerships at Bird, tells Axios.