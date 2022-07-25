Detroit's pro soccer club is laying ground downtown with a new shop.

What's happening: T-shirts, polos, hoodies, scarves are for sale while framed photos capturing the team's historic moments line the walls.

Detroit FC experienced remarkable growth in its 10th season after joining the USL Championship this year.

What they're saying: "We've already got quite a bit of foot traffic, that's exciting because this is permanent," Kevin Brehmer, FC's director of merchandise, tells Axios. "We signed a multi-year lease and are sharing this space with our screen printing partner Underground Printing."

If you go: 1216 Griswold St. Hours are currently fluid.