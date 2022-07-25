1 hour ago - Sports

Detroit City FC shop opens downtown

Samuel Robinson
Detroit City FC store downtown
Detroit City FC shop downtown on Griswold Street across from Capitol Park. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Detroit's pro soccer club is laying ground downtown with a new shop.

What's happening: T-shirts, polos, hoodies, scarves are for sale while framed photos capturing the team's historic moments line the walls.

What they're saying: "We've already got quite a bit of foot traffic, that's exciting because this is permanent," Kevin Brehmer, FC's director of merchandise, tells Axios. "We signed a multi-year lease and are sharing this space with our screen printing partner Underground Printing."

If you go: 1216 Griswold St. Hours are currently fluid.

City FC merchandise inside the store
City FC merchandise inside the store
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more