1 hour ago - Sports
Detroit City FC shop opens downtown
Detroit's pro soccer club is laying ground downtown with a new shop.
What's happening: T-shirts, polos, hoodies, scarves are for sale while framed photos capturing the team's historic moments line the walls.
- Detroit FC experienced remarkable growth in its 10th season after joining the USL Championship this year.
What they're saying: "We've already got quite a bit of foot traffic, that's exciting because this is permanent," Kevin Brehmer, FC's director of merchandise, tells Axios. "We signed a multi-year lease and are sharing this space with our screen printing partner Underground Printing."
If you go: 1216 Griswold St. Hours are currently fluid.
