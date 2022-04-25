How to fake it: Your guide to Detroit City FC's Open Cup run

Detroit City FC's historic run toward U.S. Soccer's national championship continues May 10 with a home game against rival Louisville City FC.

Why it matters: DCFC has never advanced this far in the championship tournament, further legitimizing it as a professional soccer club and creating more team buzz.

Pro soccer can be tough to follow because it has different divisions, leagues and cups — so here's a quick guide to know what's going on with DCFC:

The big picture: The championship tournament is called the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It involves teams from all levels of U.S. Soccer — from amateur teams to Major League Soccer teams — that compete each year in a single-elimination tournament to crown a national champion.

DCFC shook up the soccer world with a 2-1 "cupset" over the Columbus Crew on April 19 to advance to the next round of the Open Cup. It was DCFC's first win against an MLS team.

"It's probably the biggest win in terms of clout and stature that the club has ever had," die-hard DCFC fan Dean Simmer tells Axios.

Sound smart: Le Rouge is the team's nickname, a nod to the city's French roots and the team's rouge and gold colors.

If you go: Get ready for smoke bombs when DCFC scores and lots of chanting. The club's die-hard fans — some part of a group called the Northern Guard Supporters — occupy the east end of Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, and stand, sing and yell throughout matches. The west side of the stadium is more reserved, Simmer said.

Bars and restaurants near the stadium include Bumbo’s, Motor City Sports Bar, The Painted Lady and the Fowling Warehouse.

Download the Guardbook app to learn the team chants. Printed versions of the song book — Hell's Hymnal — are usually handed out at the game, too.

Local stars to watch:

Goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher played college soccer for University of Detroit Mercy.

Forward Connor Rutz went to Walled Lake Northern High School and played at Saginaw Valley State University.

