2 hours ago - Things to Do

Where I've been riding my bike

Samuel Robinson
The riverwalk is a great place to ride during evenings when there's not much pedestrian traffic. Drone selfies: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋 Sam here. I've been using my new bike as an alternate mode of transportation in light of our insane gas prices for a month now.

🚲 I asked you for riding recommendations and received a bunch of good answers. Here are a few:

  • Nick Manes: "I like rides up to Palmer Park. The pavement through parts of Highland Park can be a little hazardous, but it's a nice area to ride around."
  • Maxwell Lewis: "Slow ride on the Dequindre Cut, up and down the Riverwalk, and neighborhoods in Southwest/Clark Park."
  • Maddie Boyer: "(Kercheval Street) is long and pretty. I go down Cass to Eastern Market, wrap around the cemetery and take Kercheval out to the North Assembly plant."

The bottom line: Maddie is right about Kercheval on the city's east side, which instantly became my favorite stretch of asphalt for its calmer-than-normal surroundings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more