👋 Hey, ya'll. Sam here. I finally got a new bike!

Well, it's an old bike — a royal blue Schwinn Super Sport from the '70s I found on Craigslist for $30. It's pretty sweet.

The intrigue: After splurging for a tune-up and a new U-lock, I took it on the road this week where it hasn't been for almost 30 years.

I'm looking for stretches of newly paved, well-maintained roads to ride. Got any suggestions?

I'm familiar with Dequindre Cut and Belle Isle. Bike lanes would be great, but I don't mind sharing the road.

📬 Email [email protected] with your favorite bike paths. We'll run the best responses soon.