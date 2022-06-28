Michigan Starbucks workers overwhelmingly favor unions

Data: National Labor Relations Board; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Starbucks workers have overwhelmingly voted to support union representation at Michigan stores this year.

Why it matters: The national labor movement is now sweeping across Starbucks stores and other coffee shops in Detroit and across the state.

Organizers believe the labor campaign will attract other hospitality workers who want better pay and working conditions.

By the numbers: Union representation elections have occurred at 12 Starbucks locations this year within the National Labor Relations Board's Detroit region, which covers the lower peninsula.

10 stores voted in favor of representation and two rejected it.

The big picture: Nationwide, unions have been certified at 133 of the 148 Starbucks stores where election results are final, according to the NLRB.