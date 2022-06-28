1 hour ago - News
Michigan Starbucks workers overwhelmingly favor unions
Starbucks workers have overwhelmingly voted to support union representation at Michigan stores this year.
Why it matters: The national labor movement is now sweeping across Starbucks stores and other coffee shops in Detroit and across the state.
- Organizers believe the labor campaign will attract other hospitality workers who want better pay and working conditions.
By the numbers: Union representation elections have occurred at 12 Starbucks locations this year within the National Labor Relations Board's Detroit region, which covers the lower peninsula.
- 10 stores voted in favor of representation and two rejected it.
The big picture: Nationwide, unions have been certified at 133 of the 148 Starbucks stores where election results are final, according to the NLRB.
More Detroit stories
