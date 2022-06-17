Coffee's labor movement is brewing

The national Starbucks unionization effort hasn't squarely hit Detroit, but labor leaders see the city as fertile ground for organizing baristas.

Why it matters: Coffee shop workers are at the forefront of a growing movement sparked by pandemic working conditions, a tight labor market and a pro-union White House.

About 250 Starbucks stores have filed union election petitions since last August, driving a 57% surge in such filings nationwide.

"We’re seeing a whole generation deciding that they don’t want to just quit and move on, they want to actually change conditions for the better," Diana Hussein, spokesperson for a local union working with baristas, UNITE HERE, tells Axios in a statement.

State of play: Much of the union action in Michigan is at Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor and a few other cities.

Workers at 13 Starbucks in Michigan have filed to form a union, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and so far workers at nine shops have approved representation, according to Michigan Radio.

No petitions for representation have been filed this year for any Detroit Starbucks.

Zoom in: Baristas from Great Lakes Coffee have been on strike since February. Owners have closed the popular Woodward Avenue location, arguing the demands are unsustainable.

Striking Great Lakes workers are pushing for a contract and have been picketing outside the company's location at the Meijer Rivertown Market on East Jefferson.

What they're saying: "There is going to be more organization within the coffee industry locally here in the next year," Lex Blom, an employee on strike from Great Lakes, tells Axios.

What's next: Workers will have to transition their organizing success into negotiating contracts, though going toe-to-toe with a massive company likely will be challenging.

These efforts are "ground-up," meaning they aren't coming from union leadership, and many of the voices are young, women and/or people of color, Marick Masters, a Wayne State University professor who focuses on business and labor, tells Axios. "The people that are in there have a sense of social justice and consciousness."