Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals Southwestern Iowa voters, including portions of the Des Moines metro, are deciding which Democrat will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who flipped the seat just two years ago. Polls close at 8 pm. The big picture: Nunn won the district by just over 2,100 votes in 2022, and it's considered the state's most competitive House race this year.

The Cook Political Report ranked the seat "lean Republican," which means it's competitive but the GOP has an advantage.

Past redistricting left the seat more favorable to Republicans with more rural counties.

Catch up fast: Lanon Baccam, an Army veteran and former USDA official, is running against Melissa Vine, a mental health therapist and nonprofit executive.

As of mid-May, Baccam had raised nearly $2 million — far more than Vine's nearly $155,000.

Nunn, meanwhile, reported nearly $2 million in cash on hand.