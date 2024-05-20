Meet the nation's oldest BMX racer

Share on email (opens in new window)

At 75 years old — trust us when we say, "Miss Kittie" knows how to ride a bike. Under her saddle, she's got 31 RAGBRAIs and thousands of miles across road and single-track trails.

Driving the news: DSM resident and grandmother Kittie Weston-Knauer's latest passion would make even a younger person nervous — BMX bike racing.

Why it matters: Weston-Knauer is the oldest female BMX racer in the country and is focused on helping younger, underprivileged kids get into the sport.

How it started: She had biked RAGBRAI for years before her first foray into BMX racing started with a dare from her 11-year-old son in 1988.

As an educator at DMPS, Weston-Knauer couldn't resist — "I used to tell my students, 'Don't tell me you're not gonna do something. Let's try it. Let's see. And let's find out.'"

That's how she found herself going down a dirt track on her kid's bike on Mother's Day that year.

The latest: Decades later, she's regularly racing at Ewing Park and traveling to other states to compete in BMX races.

The big picture: Everyone wants to age well. And study after study has proven social and physical activities offer a wealth of benefits, ranging from lower dementia risk to improved mobility to happier perspectives on life.

State of play: Weston-Knauer's knees and hips have been replaced. Her hands ache. She's undergone four foot surgeries for severe osteoarthritis.

"But I'm not giving up the sport," she tells Axios.

What they're saying: There's no lamenting her age.

Growing up African American in the South in the '40s and '50s, "folks were good at telling me what you couldn't do and what you weren't going to do."

"I got news for you — I'm gonna be out there engaging and enjoying."

What's next: Weston-Knauer will speak during the Iowa Bicycle Coalition's Big Bike Give fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for the construction of an Olympic-level indoor BMX Park in the Des Moines metro.