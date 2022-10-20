Axios Finish Line: Exercise can boost memory

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.

There's a link between how much you exercise and how well you can recall things.

Why it matters: We know moving our bodies can be good for our minds, but a new study, published in Scientific Reports, demonstrates that different forms of exercise can benefit different aspects of brain function, such as memory.

🖼️ Zoom out: Researchers collected a year's worth of Fitbit physical activity data from study participants and then gave them memory tests.

They found that those who were more active were better at remembering where things were, details from stories and words from foreign languages.

💡 Between the lines: The study authors came upon another fascinating discovery.

Just as different types of exercise affect our bodies distinctly — think about how long distance running can strengthen your heart and legs, while bicep curls beef up your arms — they can also affect our brains in different ways.

🧠 Chew on this: People who'd just wrapped up a rigorous workout, such as high-intensity interval training, were particularly good at "spatial learning," or recalling where something was. And people who'd done a lower-intensity workout, such as a walk, were good at "naturalistic recall," or remembering details of a story.

Next time you can't find your keys, do a fast-paced round of jumping jacks. And if you can't remember what your friend told you yesterday, maybe go for a walk. Hey, it's worth a try!