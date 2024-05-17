🪦 1 interesting thing to go: Our cemetery tour
Dozens of Axios Des Moines members and guests joined us yesterday on our tour of Woodland Cemetery.
Catch up fast: Our guides were metro residents who are elevating the historic cemetery's story in innovative ways — Kristine Bartley, Mike Rowley and Wade Fowler.
The intrigue: The tour ended inside the City Receiving Vault.
Worthy of your time: Regular tours, including two scheduled Saturday, cost $10 and are ongoing through the fall.
Our thought bubble: We're excited Axios Des Moines is donating to the cemetery's education efforts on behalf of our members!
