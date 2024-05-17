🪦 1 interesting thing to go: Our cemetery tour

Dozens of Axios Des Moines members and guests joined us yesterday on our tour of Woodland Cemetery.

Catch up fast: Our guides were metro residents who are elevating the historic cemetery's story in innovative ways — Kristine Bartley, Mike Rowley and Wade Fowler.

The intrigue: The tour ended inside the City Receiving Vault.

Worthy of your time: Regular tours, including two scheduled Saturday, cost $10 and are ongoing through the fall.

Our thought bubble: We're excited Axios Des Moines is donating to the cemetery's education efforts on behalf of our members!

The graves of dozens of veterans buried in Woodland Cemetery have been identified and marked in recent decades. Photo: Eric Burson