May 17, 2024 - News

🪦 1 interesting thing to go: Our cemetery tour

headshot
headshot
A photo of Woodland Cemetery.

The City Receiving Vault was previously used as storage for bodies when the ground was too frozen to dig. Photo: Eric Burson

Dozens of Axios Des Moines members and guests joined us yesterday on our tour of Woodland Cemetery.

Catch up fast: Our guides were metro residents who are elevating the historic cemetery's story in innovative ways — Kristine Bartley, Mike Rowley and Wade Fowler.

The intrigue: The tour ended inside the City Receiving Vault.

Worthy of your time: Regular tours, including two scheduled Saturday, cost $10 and are ongoing through the fall.

Our thought bubble: We're excited Axios Des Moines is donating to the cemetery's education efforts on behalf of our members!

A photo of Woodland Cemetery.
The graves of dozens of veterans buried in Woodland Cemetery have been identified and marked in recent decades. Photo: Eric Burson
A photo at Woodland Cemetery.
Other than a few items in storage, the City Receiving Vault is empty and mostly unused today. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Des Moines in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more