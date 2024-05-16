Share on email (opens in new window)

Wade Fowler has restored hundreds of headstones like this one in DSM's Woodland Cemetery. Photo: Courtesy of Fowler

A Des Moines investment consultant awakened something unexpected while restoring gravestones in his free time — a large and living crowd of more than a million social media followers. Why it matters: Much of Wade Fowler's work as the "Millennial Stone Cleaner" is voluntary.

The videos he posts are generating enthusiasm among a growing movement of cemetery savers, DSM historian and filmmaker Kristine Bartley tells Axios.

Zoom in: Fowler, who works at Bankers Trust, started out cleaning stones near his childhood home in Minnesota about six years ago, he tells Axios.

The inspiration came decades earlier when his grandfather nonchalantly mentioned that someone should restore the markers.

Behind the scenes: A friend convinced Fowler during the pandemic that others would be interested on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook in related stories, like the forgotten graves of children.

Kelly Clarkson featured him on her show last year.

The intrigue: Fowler was addicted to Adderall during grad school.

He sought a mentally safe place after recovering, which he found in the cemetery work, he told Clarkson.

State of play: He's currently working to rehab almost all the monuments in Sims Cemetery, which was established before the Civil War near the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

That will be completed late this summer after about a year of work, he said.

The big picture: At least 3,000 cemetery volunteers have donated more than 20,000 hours of service in the last five years, DSM cemetery manager Ganesh Ganpat tells Axios.

One group, for example, recently wrote a book about Woodland Cemetery — the oldest public cemetery in Iowa — and is donating all proceeds to further its restoration.

The fine print: Monuments can be deadly if they topple.

People or groups interested in performing preservation work need approval from cemetery managers, Fowler said.

Worthy of your time: This 90-second video showing how Fowler and a friend recovered the deteriorated words on a monument at Woodland.

See it yourself: Fowler is participating in a Woodland tour for Axios DSM members Thursday night, led by Bartley and DSM resident Mike Rowley.

Yes, but: If you're not a member, regular tours cost $10 and are available throughout the fall, including two scheduled Saturdays at Woodland.

People can also take free self-guided tours using QR codes posted near more than 70 stones throughout the cemetery.