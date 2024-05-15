Downtown's Financial Center and the Ruan Center complex would be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places under proposals that go before the Des Moines Historic Preservation Commission Wednesday.

Why it matters: The owners of both buildings are planning major renovation projects and the registry can help them qualify for federal or state incentives.

State of play: The Financial Center and the complex were constructed more than 40 years ago and have recently experienced large vacancies.

Portions of both would be converted into housing under recently announced proposals.

What's next: Wednesday's meeting starts at 5:30pm at the Richard. A. Clark Municipal Service Center.