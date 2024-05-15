May 15, 2024 - News

Des Moines skyscrapers seek spots on historic registry

A photo of downtown Des Moines buildings.

The Financial Center (left) has 25 stories that are topped with a two-level penthouse. The Ruan Center complex has multiple buildings, including its iconic tower (right). Photos: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Downtown's Financial Center and the Ruan Center complex would be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places under proposals that go before the Des Moines Historic Preservation Commission Wednesday.

Why it matters: The owners of both buildings are planning major renovation projects and the registry can help them qualify for federal or state incentives.

State of play: The Financial Center and the complex were constructed more than 40 years ago and have recently experienced large vacancies.

What's next: Wednesday's meeting starts at 5:30pm at the Richard. A. Clark Municipal Service Center.

