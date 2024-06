The first 15 floors of downtown's largely vacant Financial Center would become about 200 housing units under a resolution that goes before DSM City Council Monday.

Catch up quick: Wells Fargo previously occupied much of the building and Walgreens closed its store there this week.

Building owners had in 2020 proposed converting much of the 25-story building into a hotel but are pivoting to multi-family housing due to post-pandemic market changes.

Details: The ground floor would include a restaurant with business space on the second floor.

A fitness center, clubroom, rooftop deck and pool amenities would be located on the third floor with a dog park on the fourth.

Construction would begin later this year with completion in 2026.

Follow the money: The previous agreement was for a $59.3 million project that could receive nearly $10.6 million in incentives.

What's next: The council's approval is needed to meet a March 18 application deadline for tax credits.