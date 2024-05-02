The Ear: Iowa's best burger is right here

🍔 JJ's Tavern + Grill in Ankeny was named Iowa's 2024 best burger by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen's Association. (KCCI)

💃 Val Air Ballroom owner Sam Summers is focused on finishing renovations for the venue's restaurant and bar. (Business Record)

♻️ Sweet Tooth Farm in Des Moines is launching a compost subscription service and offering bins where people can throw their food scraps. (WOI-TV)

🍝 There's a potential buyer for the former Spaghetti Works space in the Court Avenue district, though details have not been shared. (Business Record)

🤘 DSM city manager Scott Sanders rescinded his April 2 resignation. Mayor Connie Boesen said she is excited about the decision and vowed to help Sanders strike a better work-life balance. (DSM Register)