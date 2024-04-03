Des Moines' city manager Scott Sanders resigns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Des Moines city manager Scott Sanders is an ISU grad and former finance director for the city. Photo: Courtesy of the city of DSM

DSM city manager Scott Sanders announced his resignation in a staff memo yesterday, effective in six months. Why it matters: He is the primary advisor to City Council, responsible for managing day-to-day business of the largest municipality in Iowa.

Catch up fast: Sanders was appointed to his current position by the council in 2014 following the retirement of Rick Clark.

He managed during some of DSM's most challenging times in recent decades — including floods in 2018 and the pandemic.

Sanders was consistently awarded pay increases by the council following annual reviews — from $195K when he started to just over $310,000 in the current fiscal year.

Yes, but: Some advocates of police reforms voiced frustration with his work and called for his resignation in 2021.

The intrigue: Sanders' memo did not detail his specific future plans but said he's looking forward to a new chapter in life that "fully prioritizes my family and my health."

His work will not waiver in the remaining months that he's on the job, he wrote. He did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: Mayor Connie Boesen called Tuesday "a bittersweet day" and wished Sanders the best, she said in a statement.