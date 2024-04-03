Des Moines' city manager Scott Sanders resigns
DSM city manager Scott Sanders announced his resignation in a staff memo yesterday, effective in six months.
Why it matters: He is the primary advisor to City Council, responsible for managing day-to-day business of the largest municipality in Iowa.
Catch up fast: Sanders was appointed to his current position by the council in 2014 following the retirement of Rick Clark.
- He managed during some of DSM's most challenging times in recent decades — including floods in 2018 and the pandemic.
- Sanders was consistently awarded pay increases by the council following annual reviews — from $195K when he started to just over $310,000 in the current fiscal year.
Yes, but: Some advocates of police reforms voiced frustration with his work and called for his resignation in 2021.
The intrigue: Sanders' memo did not detail his specific future plans but said he's looking forward to a new chapter in life that "fully prioritizes my family and my health."
- His work will not waiver in the remaining months that he's on the job, he wrote. He did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
What they're saying: Mayor Connie Boesen called Tuesday "a bittersweet day" and wished Sanders the best, she said in a statement.
- The council will soon begin a recruitment process for his replacement, Boesen said.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.