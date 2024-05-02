Climbing Kites, Lua and Big Grove's popular THC/CBD seltzer, is becoming as much of a household name in Des Moines as Easy Eddy or Blonde Fatale. Why it matters: The drink's popularity is a sign of the growing demand for cannabis products in a state that bans recreational marijuana.

Driving the news: Climbing Kites, which started last year, is now offered through Iowa Beverage, a major Molson Coors distributor that sells in over 50 counties.

"It's the Busch Light of THC and CBD beverages in our area," says Jeff Bruning, co-owner of Full Court Press, which operates popular eateries like Fong's, Lucky Horse and Iowa Taproom that carry the product.

"The fact that we get it from our beer distributorship, almost more than anything else, made it legitimate to me," Bruning says.

By the numbers: The drink's most popular demographic is "affluent millennials" aged 30-50, though "boomers" and Gen Z are becoming more curious too, Climbing Kites' brand manager Nick Iversen says.

He declined to share specifics on growth, but said Climbing Kites is popular beyond bars, including Campbell's Nutrition, Gateway Market and coffee shops.

Between the lines: Under Iowa law, it's easier for retailers to apply for a permit to sell consumable hemp products like Climbing Kites than to sell beer and wine, which come with a slew of rules depending on a store's location and square footage.

Yes, but: Especially for shops offering on-site consumption, getting properly insured can be a pain, Bruning says.

It took him six months to decide to sell Climbing Kites at Full Court Press establishments, and he decided to only offer four-packs to-go because of insurance difficulties.

"The kind of robust insurance I'd want to have for our businesses doesn't exist in the marketplace at this point," Bruning says.

What's next: Expect Lua and Big Grove to continue capitalizing on the growing cannabinoid market with the release of a new, non-seltzer beverage, Iversen says.