Iowa's first cannabis-infused drink hits the market

Climbing Kites' sparkling water drinks have THC but no alcohol. Lua sells them as to-go products for $6 or $7 a can (four packs are $22-$25) Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A new sparkling water drink advertised as "Iowa's first cannabis-infused social beverage" is now on the market.

Why it matters: It's a legal way to get some THC even though recreational marijuana is still illegal in Iowa.

Catch up fast: Federal officials removed hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, making some types of cannabis products with less than 0.3% THC legal.

Gov. Kim Reynolds then signed the "Iowa Hemp Act" in 2019, which allows the state's ag department to grant hemp grower licenses and regulate "consumable" products.

Driving the news: Lua co-founder Scott Selix registered "Climbing Kites" as a new business with the state in January.

It's now offering home delivery for drinks with up to 5mg of THC per can.

The drinks were sold at some PrideFest events last weekend and will also be available at next month's 80/35 Music Festival.

Details: The non-alcoholic drinks are additionally being sold as to-go products at Lua for $6 or $7 a can (four packs are $22-$25).

Of note: Lua holds an active consumable hemp manufacturer registration, a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services tells Axios.

