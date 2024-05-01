1 hour ago - Culture

Busch Light Crocs: A match between sole mates

Pairs of busch light crocs on a forest floor

Photo: Courtesy of Busch Light

If you want to share your love for Busch Light loud and proud — get ready to take your footwear next level with specialty Crocs.

Driving the news: Busch Light Crocs ($65) will be available online May 6 in two styles: "All-Terrain" sandals or clogs.

  • They come complete with their own Jibbitz charms, including a koozie and survival flashlight.

The bottom line: Once-maligned Crocs are one of the greatest brand-reinvention stories of the past several years, as people look towards "ugly" and puzzling shoes for viral attention.

