Pringle Crocs and snoafers: Ugly shoes are hot

New Balance's forthcoming sneaker-loafers — or "snoafers" — are the latest in a new lineage of fashion shoes that raise eyebrows and viral attention mainly for looking offbeat. Why it matters: Memes can be good for the brand, and shoe designers are toppling over one another to come up with the most puzzling — and thus shareable —looks.

Crocs' new "Pringles boots" sold out almost immediately.

Athletes, musicians and influencers went nuts last year for cartoonishly large MSCHF Big Red Boots.

A collaboration between Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock — imagine a pair of Arizona sandals, but with crystal buckles and an $800 price tag — remains seared in a certain public memory (and scarcely available).

And now there's the "snoafer" — a shoe that's shaped like a loafer and styled like a sneaker.

"I think the twisted minds over at New Balance know they've made a meme first and a viable footwear option second," New York Times Styles reporter Callie Holtermann said in a recent roundtable about ugly shoe collaborations.

The New Balance 1906L has set the internet ablaze in recent days and appeared on runways earlier this year, even though it won't be on sale until summer.

"Like the liger, the Cronut and the chortle before it, this shoe is a confounding hybrid," the Wall Street Journal pointed out.

Between the lines: The pandemic and the shift to remote work changed the way Americans dress, reinvigorating comfort-first brands and giving some consumers more license to indulge their weirder tastes.