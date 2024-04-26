Pringle Crocs and snoafers: Ugly shoes are hot

Athletes, musicians and influencers went nuts last year for cartoonishly large MSCHF Big Red Boots.
A collaboration between Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock — imagine a pair of Arizona sandals, but with crystal buckles and an $800 price tag — remains seared in a certain public memory (and scarcely available).
And now there's the "snoafer" — a shoe that's shaped like a loafer and styled like a sneaker.
"I think the twisted minds over at New Balance know they've made a meme first and a viable footwear option second," New York Times Styles reporter Callie Holtermann said in a recent roundtable about ugly shoe collaborations.
The New Balance 1906L has set the internet ablaze in recent days and appeared on runways earlier this year, even though it won't be on sale until summer.
"Like the liger, the Cronut and the chortle before it, this shoe is a confounding hybrid," the Wall Street Journal pointed out.
Between the lines: The pandemic and the shift to remote work changed the way Americans dress, reinvigorating comfort-first brands and giving some consumers more license to indulge their weirder tastes.
Once-maligned Crocs are one of the greatest brand-reinvention stories of the past several years. The sensible foam clog experienced a surge in sales during the pandemic, fueled by a combination of organic demand, celebrity Croc-wearers and smart social-media campaigns.