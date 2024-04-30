Ranch cotton candy is now a thing
Midwesterners are known for their affinity for ranch, but one Des Moines sweetsmaker might be testing those limits with ranch cotton candy.
State of play: The peculiar flavor, sold by Fairy Tale Cotton Candy, is competing in the Iowa Association of Business and Industry's "Coolest Thing Made in Iowa" contest this month.
How it started: Fairy Tale co-owner Meg Shearer says her culinary inspiration came from a walk around Raygun, where she noticed ranch-themed merch everywhere.
- She decided to hop on the ranch train and reached out to flavoring companies to make a "ranch profile" for her cotton candy.
The result: Her company launched the flavor in February and "it's performing so well," Shearer says.
- The flavor is a "broad, herbaceous note" with a little bit of a dill bite and sour cream mouthfeel.
The big picture: Social media has driven demand for more extreme flavors, especially as people film themselves trying unusual foods.
What's next: If ranch is too mellow for you, just wait — ghost pepper watermelon and Carolina reaper cherry are coming next month.
Where to find it: Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines and online.
