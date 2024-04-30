Des Moines: We want to know, when do you mow?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

In light of "Less Mow May," we're asking our readers: How early is too early to mow?

Driving the news: It's a conundrum we face! We want to avoid those hot, humid days, but we also don't want our neighbors cursing our existence.

Flashback: Our lawn mowing habits have changed over time. Just 20 years ago, it was unheard of to mow your lawn on a Sunday in Pella.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: Anything before 7am is draconian.