Des Moines: We want to know, when do you mow?
In light of "Less Mow May," we're asking our readers: How early is too early to mow?
Driving the news: It's a conundrum we face! We want to avoid those hot, humid days, but we also don't want our neighbors cursing our existence.
Flashback: Our lawn mowing habits have changed over time. Just 20 years ago, it was unheard of to mow your lawn on a Sunday in Pella.
💭 Linh's thought bubble: Anything before 7am is draconian.
