10 mins ago - News

Des Moines: We want to know, when do you mow?

headshot
Illustration of a lawn mower next to cut grass forming the shape of a sad face

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In light of "Less Mow May," we're asking our readers: How early is too early to mow?

Driving the news: It's a conundrum we face! We want to avoid those hot, humid days, but we also don't want our neighbors cursing our existence.

Flashback: Our lawn mowing habits have changed over time. Just 20 years ago, it was unheard of to mow your lawn on a Sunday in Pella.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: Anything before 7am is draconian.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more