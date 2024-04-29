Following this last weekend's rainfall, it's likely your lawn is in need of a trim — but a local women's group is asking Iowans to consider embracing "Less Mow May" this spring. Driving the news: The Women's International League for Peace and Freedom in Des Moines is encouraging the initiative to help pollinators find food, since it's more difficult for them in April and May, says Carolyn Uhlenhake Walker, a league volunteer.

State of play: This year, the league is giving away free signs touting "Less Mow May" and encouraging people not to use pesticides and to mow a little higher.

Flashback: In 2023, the league asked the city council to endorse "No Mow May" and hold off enforcing Des Moines' tall grass ordinance until June to try and help pollinators who rely on low-hanging plants for food.

But after the city received 450-500 complaints last year, the council decided to renew enforcement and require grass to be 10 inches or less.

What's next: People who want a free sign are encouraged to contact the league at [email protected].