Des Moines cuts "No Mow May" after tall grass complaints

A photo of Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie at No Mow May last year.

Environmental supporters last year joined then-Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie in signing the city's first No Mow May proclamation. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Des Moines

Hundreds of tall grass complaints have prompted Des Moines City Council to chop its endorsement of "No Mow May."

Why it matters: The environmental movement is intended to protect insects trying to survive the spring, especially pollinators like butterflies and bees.

  • Former Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation last year that adopted NMM, resulting in the city's tall grass ordinance not being enforced until June.

State of play: DSM received between 450 and 500 complaints between late April and May last year, city neighborhood inspections administrator Dalton Jacobus told the council this week.

  • Mayor Connie Boesen said she believes the benefit intended by the proclamation can be accomplished differently — through things like better promotion of programs that help residents establish rain gardens.
  • Multiple other council members agreed and directed Jacobus to proceed in updating city enforcement policies.

What they're saying: A local committee of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom — the main group that advocated for NMM — might pivot to a "less mow May" strategy, Carolyn Uhlenhake Walker, a League member and DSM resident, tells Axios.

  • That includes encouraging property owners to landscape with native plants and use fewer pesticides, she says.
