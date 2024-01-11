Des Moines cuts "No Mow May" after tall grass complaints

Environmental supporters last year joined then-Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie in signing the city's first No Mow May proclamation. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Des Moines

Hundreds of tall grass complaints have prompted Des Moines City Council to chop its endorsement of "No Mow May."

Why it matters: The environmental movement is intended to protect insects trying to survive the spring, especially pollinators like butterflies and bees.

Former Mayor Frank Cownie signed a proclamation last year that adopted NMM, resulting in the city's tall grass ordinance not being enforced until June.

State of play: DSM received between 450 and 500 complaints between late April and May last year, city neighborhood inspections administrator Dalton Jacobus told the council this week.

Mayor Connie Boesen said she believes the benefit intended by the proclamation can be accomplished differently — through things like better promotion of programs that help residents establish rain gardens.

Multiple other council members agreed and directed Jacobus to proceed in updating city enforcement policies.

What they're saying: A local committee of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom — the main group that advocated for NMM — might pivot to a "less mow May" strategy, Carolyn Uhlenhake Walker, a League member and DSM resident, tells Axios.