Things to do in Des Moines, including a Taylor Swift skating party
Friday
🌺 Enjoy nature after dark during a Hawaiian luau at Jester Park Nature Center. 6-7pm. Free!
🛼 Skate to Taylor Swift's top hits at Skateland. Starts at 6pm. Registration: $14.
Saturday
😆 Laugh for a good cause. Watch a comedy fundraiser at The District Venue in Ankeny and help support mental health. 7-11pm. Tickets: $20.
🇱🇦 Celebrate Lao New Year with a pageant and traditional dishes at 1804 E. Park Ave. in Des Moines and help raise money for a new DSM Buddhist temple building. 11am-7pm.
🚙 Monster Jam is back. Watch giant monster trucks tear up the dirt at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 1pm and 7pm and Sunday at 1pm. Tickets: $35.
🍎 Winterset Cidery is holding its last pop-up this weekend and will remain closed for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday
🐶 Enjoy puppy yoga at Paws & Pints and hang out with adoptable puppies from AHeinz57! 11am and 12:30pm. Tickets: $15.
