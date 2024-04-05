Des Moines Buddhist group plans new open-air building
A Des Moines Buddhist temple will construct an open-air building on its campus, thanks to a unanimously approved rezoning by City Council this week.
Why it matters: Part of Wat Lao Buddhavath of Iowa's mission is to preserve Lao heritage.
- The building will serve as a space for meditation and gatherings.
State of play: The 3,200-square-foot building is proposed on the south side of the campus at 1804 E. Park Ave.
- Rezoning was necessary because of its proximity to housing.
Catch up fast: Refugees from Laos were among thousands of families welcomed into the metro by former Gov. Robert Ray in the 1970s.
- Wat Lao formed in the 1980s, growing from a small house to a complex of buildings that includes a temple and a house for monks.
What's next: The shelter should be completed by the end of next month, Tim Hielkema, a local architect, tells Axios.
🎉 1 fun thing to go: This year's Lao New Year festival is April 13 with sales and donations going to the shelter project.
