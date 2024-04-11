A local Korean American chef is bringing her popular menu out west to a Dallas Center restaurant. Driving the news: Jenny Symonds, the former owner of the now-closed Jenny Lee's Korean American Kitchen in WDM, is the new co-owner and executive chef at The Handlebar along the Raccoon River Valley Trail.

She's partnering with the restaurant's existing owners, Nehru Cheddie and Jeremy Boysen.

State of play: The Handlebar first opened in 2019, and while they considered rebranding the restaurant after Symonds joined the team, they decided to keep its original vision and cater to the locals and biking community, she says.

Zoom in: The Handlebar's new menu will stay true to the "Midwestern palate," but with some Asian flavors also mixed in, per Symonds.

Expect comfort foods like tenderloins, hamburgers, wings and pizza, and Symonds' own specialties, like Korean corn dogs and bulgogi tacos.

They also plan to offer lighter fare for cyclists, like a Thai-inspired cold noodle bowl.

What's next: The Handlebar plans to reopen April 18 after a temporary closure due to staffing changes.