Now serving: Korean corn dogs and fried chicken in West Des Moines

A new Korean fusion restaurant is opening in West Des Moines Tuesday and you'll find all the traditional eastern Asian flavors like gochujang and kimchi, but with a trendy twist.

Driving the news: Jenny Lee, a local Korean-American chef, is opening up her own space — Jenny Lee's Korean American Kitchen — in West Des Moines at the former spot of UNRVLD barbecue.

Lee previously operated TaKo inside the kitchen at Boomer's Bicycle Lounge.

How it started: About 16 years ago, Lee's mother owned a Korean restaurant along Douglas Ave and Merle Hay Road, but "back then I don't think it was quite time for Korean foods," she said.

Since then, Lee said she's wanted to bring the Korean "street-style" flavors that she loves to the Des Moines metro, but with her own creative twist.

While there are classic dishes like bimbim bap and tteokbokki, she's bringing some inspiration from her SoCal upbringing like Korean BBQ tacos with ube sauce and Korean Fried chicken sliders.

The menu: Expect to find bold flavors, including Korean fried chicken, lettuce bowls, fusion pizza, "sandos" which are Asian-inspired sandwiches and rice/noodle bowls.

She's also serving wine slushies and other alcoholic beverages.

Plus: It's a fast-casual-style restaurant with seating available for up to 40 people inside and 20 people outside.

What they're saying: Expect to find Instagram-able food, but without sacrificing taste, Lee said.

Open: 11am-8pm, Mon-Thurs; 11-9pm, Fri-Sat; 11am-7pm Sun. Located at 3701 EP True Pkwy, Suite 400 in West Des Moines.