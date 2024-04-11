Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of Transportation; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios Iowa had among the nation's largest increase by percentage in vehicle-related deaths last year, according to estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Why it matters: The Iowa death count is the highest it's been since before the pandemic.

Nationally, deaths were down almost 4% last year, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

By the numbers: Vehicle-related deaths in Iowa increased more than 11% — rising from 338 in 2022 to 376 last year, according to the federal report.

Only Rhode Island, Kentucky and Idaho logged larger gains.

State of play: The report comes as safety regulators urge Iowa lawmakers to pass hands-free legislation like more than 30 other states.

Distracted driving fell in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan after their legislatures passed hands-free laws, according to a study published last month by the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Iowa's hands-free legislation did not pass this session.

Between the lines: Traffic safety advocates say Iowa's road fatalities have increased since 2020, due to an increase of risky behaviors like fast speeds, distracted driving and aggressive lane changes.

Stunning stat: Iowa's 2023 traffic deaths are higher than in 2021, when open roadways during the pandemic contributed to egregious speeds.

At least 59 people have died on Iowa roads so far this year, according to an Iowa DOT count published Wednesday.

The intrigue: In the metro, a high percentage of crashes occur at intersections, according to an analysis of data between 2018-2022 presented this month to the committee of the Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Crashes are more common on weekends and at night, per the report.

What's next: The MPO recently launched a survey about how to improve traffic safety.