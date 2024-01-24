Iowa advocates continue push for hands-free driving law

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Iowa Department of Transportation; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Iowa Bicycle Coalition and Iowa State Patrol are continuing efforts to pass a hands-free driving law they argue would reduce distracted driving and ease enforcement.

Why it matters: Iowa passed a distracted driving law in 2017, intending to curb cell phone use and subsequent crashes.

But advocates of safer roads argue a loophole in the law still allows drivers to look at and use their devices with little consequence — just as long as they're not texting.

Driving the news: The Iowa Bicycle Coalition is lobbying House Republicans to try and bring Senate File 547 for a vote in the chamber this year.

They're also advocating for it at the Iowa Bike Expo this Saturday at the Iowa Events Center and "Iowa Bicycling Day" at the capitol Jan. 30.

By the numbers: 366 people died on Iowa roads last year, the highest number in the last five years. The State Patrol says cell phones are part of the problem

43 pedestrians or cyclists were seriously injured or killed in the Des Moines metro in 2022 — the highest number in 12 years.

Crashes involving distracted driving and electronics have increased in the last 20 years, resulting in more than 1,000 accidents statewide in 2022.

Details: Senate File 547, which passed the Senate last year, bans all use of a phone by hand while driving.

It increases fines for texting from $45 to $100. Violations resulting in serious injuries rise to $500 and fatalities $1,000, with the possibility of license suspension.

Flashback: A woman cycling in 2020 was killed by a distracted driver and it seemed like an "open-and-shut case" to her family, the Register reported.

But because it wasn't clear under the law if the distracted driving was criminal, the driver was acquitted.

Between the lines: Hands-free legislation is popular among the public and the governor — but House Republicans failed to pass it last year citing concerns over drivers' rights and privacy.

While SF 457 is still up for consideration this year, Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale) has proposed similar legislation that also bans traffic cameras.

What they're saying: 34 other states have passed hands-free legislation, Luke Hoffman, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, tells Axios.