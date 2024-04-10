⛹️‍♀️ Charted: Women's sports surge

Data: Sports Media Watch, Nielsen; Note: 2020 NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19; Chart: Axios Visuals

A whopping 18.7 million people watched the South Carolina-Iowa women's NCAA title game on Sunday — a new record for a women's college game and a five-year high for any basketball broadcast, according to ESPN.

State of play: The star power behind Caitlin Clark, LSU's Angel Reese and other women's college players is expected to push newfound interest in the WNBA, which is currently negotiating for a new TV contract beginning in the 2025 season, writes Axios' Sara Fischer.