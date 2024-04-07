South Carolina's national championship win concludes perfect season
South Carolina defeated Iowa, 87-75, on Sunday to win the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Why it matters: The Gamecocks' win put a bow on their undefeated season. They are the fifth program to win at least three national championships.
State of Play: South Carolina's Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 19 points coming off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso, the game's Most Outstanding Player, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.
- Iowa's Caitlin Clark had a record 18 points in the first quarter and 30 points overall in her final collegiate game.
Flashback: The Gamecocks lost to Iowa 77-73 in last year's Final Four, ending their perfect season.
Zoom out: President Biden spoke by phone with University of South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley to congratulate her on the team's championship win, per a White House pool report on Sunday night.
What's next: Clark is projected to be No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, writes Axios' Ross Terrell.
- Cardoso is also expected to go in the top five. The draft is April 15 at 7:30pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of President Biden's phone call.