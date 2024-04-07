South Carolina's national championship win concludes perfect season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes.

South Carolina defeated Iowa, 87-75, on Sunday to win the NCAA women's basketball tournament. Why it matters: The Gamecocks' win put a bow on their undefeated season. They are the fifth program to win at least three national championships.

State of Play: South Carolina's Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 19 points coming off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso, the game's Most Outstanding Player, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark had a record 18 points in the first quarter and 30 points overall in her final collegiate game.

Flashback: The Gamecocks lost to Iowa 77-73 in last year's Final Four, ending their perfect season.

Zoom out: President Biden spoke by phone with University of South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley to congratulate her on the team's championship win, per a White House pool report on Sunday night.

What's next: Clark is projected to be No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, writes Axios' Ross Terrell.

Cardoso is also expected to go in the top five. The draft is April 15 at 7:30pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of President Biden's phone call.